Wednesday, Aug. 31

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; fingerprinted one resident at their request; documented information about suspicious activity in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue and information about an unoccupied vehicle rolling into another vehicle causing negligible damage in the 300 block of Armenia Street; advised a driver that the rented vehicle he was driving did not have current registration stickers on it at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue; checked on a GPS monitoring system in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive at the request of the company issuing it and learned that it had not been holding a charge and notified the company of their findings; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a suspicious person in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue; notified some homeless people that they were no longer welcome there and they were asked to leave from the 200 block of North Main Street; prepared one nuisance complaint letter for the property in the first block of Edgewood Street; notified the Office of Probation and Parole of a person from the 200 block of South Water Street East possibly violating their probation orders; escorted a person from Fort Memorial Hospital to their home where they were turned over to a responsible person because they did not meet emergency detention requirements; and handled three confidential incidents related to an undisclosed reason.

