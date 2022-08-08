Thursday, Aug. 4

Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital, one ambulance to the University of Wisconsin Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; warned a 56-year-old woman for camping on private property and moved her along from the 800 block of South Main Street, and the owner of a disabled vehicle whose vehicle was parked in excess of a two-hour limit and gave them 48 hours to get the vehicle removed or it will be ticketed in the 300 block of McMillen Street; moved along a person who was sleeping by the dumpster in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; advised a resident to remove a washer and dryer from the curb in the 700 block of Florence Street; helped a person who needed to use a phone to contact the Homeless Coalition for assistance; and placed a request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Avenue following a report of suspicious activity in the area.

Load comments