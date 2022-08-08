Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital, one ambulance to the University of Wisconsin Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; warned a 56-year-old woman for camping on private property and moved her along from the 800 block of South Main Street, and the owner of a disabled vehicle whose vehicle was parked in excess of a two-hour limit and gave them 48 hours to get the vehicle removed or it will be ticketed in the 300 block of McMillen Street; moved along a person who was sleeping by the dumpster in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; advised a resident to remove a washer and dryer from the curb in the 700 block of Florence Street; helped a person who needed to use a phone to contact the Homeless Coalition for assistance; and placed a request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Avenue following a report of suspicious activity in the area.
3:51 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for trespassing in the first block of East Riverwalk.
5:15 a.m.: A 53-year-old woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective headlight, failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Foster Street. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was booked, posted bond and released.
9:11 a.m.: A 29-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Ralph and Clarence streets.
12:39 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for illegal dumping of property when an officer was advised of a sleeping bag with feces near it in the 200 block of East Riverwalk. The man removed the sleeping bag but claimed to know nothing about the feces. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to clean up the mess.
5:46 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct following a complaint about a disturbance in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
10:54 p.m.: A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on a warrant through the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and cited for possession of marijuana in the 200 block of East Cramer Street. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County jail to await transportation to the Milwaukee County jail.
