Friday, Aug. 5

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; moved along a man who was walking in the lane of traffic on the Main Street bridge sidewalk because he was afraid of the spiders on the bridge; verified that a woman calling for help after falling out of a boat in the river just past midnight in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was okay and was with others who helped her; assisted a blacktopping company with a vehicle that was parked in a lot they needed to resurface at the intersection of Spry Avenue and Grant Street; spoke with the owner of a motor home that was parked on City property at the airport on County Highway K because it needed some work done and the owner promised it would be moved by the end of the day; ticketed a vehicle that was parked in front of a fire hydrant in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue; documented information about a scam related to someone thought to be a representative from PayPal for a resident from the 1400 block of Greene Street; attempted to locate someone from the 200 block of South Water Street East for a warrant; placed a request for extra patrol in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive; reported a possible water main break at the intersection of Hillcrest and West Blackhawk drives to the Fort Atkinson Water Department and they took care of it; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature.

Load comments