Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; moved along a man who was walking in the lane of traffic on the Main Street bridge sidewalk because he was afraid of the spiders on the bridge; verified that a woman calling for help after falling out of a boat in the river just past midnight in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was okay and was with others who helped her; assisted a blacktopping company with a vehicle that was parked in a lot they needed to resurface at the intersection of Spry Avenue and Grant Street; spoke with the owner of a motor home that was parked on City property at the airport on County Highway K because it needed some work done and the owner promised it would be moved by the end of the day; ticketed a vehicle that was parked in front of a fire hydrant in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue; documented information about a scam related to someone thought to be a representative from PayPal for a resident from the 1400 block of Greene Street; attempted to locate someone from the 200 block of South Water Street East for a warrant; placed a request for extra patrol in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive; reported a possible water main break at the intersection of Hillcrest and West Blackhawk drives to the Fort Atkinson Water Department and they took care of it; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature.
8:36 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for red light violation and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
10:04 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for violation of a restraining order in the 800 block of Monroe Street. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where bond was posted for him and he was released.
3:23 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the 200 block of Wilcox Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
7:42 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle left of center in the area of Roosevelt and Harriette streets after a complaint was received.
10 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the first block of South Water Street East. He was booked and released.
10:36 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, following a complaint of a vehicle being driven all over the road in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.