Officers dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted another law enforcement agency with a vehicle at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and Jefferson Street that was thought to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the county; administered five court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; and documented information about a front license plate being stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street.
5:26 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding in the 300 block of Ralph Street.
7:45 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections from the 400 block of North Main Street and was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
10:21 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and red light violation in the 200 block of North Main Street.
5:52 p.m.: A 38-year-old Janesville woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues.
6:44 p.m.: A 72-year-old Lake Geneva driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street.
7:41 p.m.: A 67-year-old Benton man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:12 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and defective taillight at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street.
