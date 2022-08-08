Saturday, Aug. 6

Officers dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted another law enforcement agency with a vehicle at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and Jefferson Street that was thought to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the county; administered five court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; and documented information about a front license plate being stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street.

Load comments