Tuesday, Aug. 9

Officers issued one traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about a vehicle being repossessed from the 300 block of Robert Street; warned a resident for barking and unlicensed dogs; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked their keys in their car; assisted Fort Atkinson City employees and staff in closing the voting polls; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs and three others related to undisclosed reasons.

Load comments