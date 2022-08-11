Officers issued one traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about a vehicle being repossessed from the 300 block of Robert Street; warned a resident for barking and unlicensed dogs; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked their keys in their car; assisted Fort Atkinson City employees and staff in closing the voting polls; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs and three others related to undisclosed reasons.
10:36 a.m.: A 31 -year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
11:06 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and no vehicle registration, and was issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Harrison and Oak streets. A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for no seatbelt. A third passenger, a 51-year-old Winnebago man was arrested on four body-only warrants - one from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, one from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and two through Tennessee, and cited for obstruction, failing to secure a seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:16 a.m.: A 41-year-old Janesville man will have charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office following a report of an altercation in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:57 p.m.: A 51-year-old Winnebago man will be charged with theft following an attempt to pass a fake $100 counterfeit bill to a business in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
10:26 p.m.: A 45-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited for open intoxicants and arrested for felony bail jumping in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The man was cited also for possession of drug paraphernalia and both of them were transported to the Jefferson County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.