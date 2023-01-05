Monday, Dec. 19

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of North Main Street; chalked the tires of four vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and one in the first block of South Third Street West; documented information about three disorderly conduct incidents at one school and two harassment complaints at two other schools; spoke with a boy about stealing when his father brought him to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; found a woman’s vehicle after she reported it as stolen from the 900 block of South Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

Load comments