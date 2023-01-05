Officers issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public works for vehicles driving recklessly in areas where they were trying to plow; checked on a vehicle that ran out of gas at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets but will be getting the vehicle moved shortly and another vehicle at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Hillcrest Drive; will follow up on a report of vandalism to property in the 600 block of South Main Street and a customer harassing an employee in the 300 block of Washington Street; advised youths against crawling in the water drain pipes under the road in the 1200 block of Endl Boulevard; and advised several vehicle owners to move their vehicles from the street and a lawn during a snow emergency;
5:40 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, driving too fast for conditions and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
11:59 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield while entering a highway when she struck a vehicle owned by a 33-year-old Edgerton man resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. There were no injuries and Butch’s Auto Body removed one of the vehicles.
3:30 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of North Fourth Street. After being booked, she was released.
3:35 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the 300 block of Washington Street.
7:02 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle with other citations pending in the 1100 block of Arndt Court.
