Thursday, Dec. 22

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public works for vehicles driving recklessly in areas where they were trying to plow; checked on a vehicle that ran out of gas at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets but will be getting the vehicle moved shortly and another vehicle at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Hillcrest Drive; will follow up on a report of vandalism to property in the 600 block of South Main Street and a customer harassing an employee in the 300 block of Washington Street; advised youths against crawling in the water drain pipes under the road in the 1200 block of Endl Boulevard; and advised several vehicle owners to move their vehicles from the street and a lawn during a snow emergency;

