Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; responded, along with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, to a general fire alarm in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; provided a No Consent Form for a resident who reported a piece missing from his car radio; unlocked two vehicles for two drivers who locked their keys inside their cars; documented information about a two-vehicle accident resulting in minor property damage at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue, information about a vehicle repossession from South Street and information about a suspicious man taking photos of a vehicle and license plate in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; provided traffic control for a disabled vehicle until it was moved from the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street; located a woman who had reportedly taken a drink from someone’s bottle of bleach at the laundromat after which she was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital where Jefferson County Human Services was called to prepare a care plan for her; assisted a father with his son when the father called about a disorderly conduct incident in the 1100 block of West Blackhawk Drive; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a report of sewer water backing up into a basement in the 600 block of Maple Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
3:04 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for suspicious activity at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets.
1:38 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was cited for driving too fast for conditions resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of North Main Street. There were no injuries.
