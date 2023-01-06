Officers issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; responded to a fire alarm with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department that turned out to be a water main break as there was water and flooding in the 300 block of Washington Street and the water was able to be turned off; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for a possible water main break in the area of Harrison and Oak streets; and contacted maintenance for an apartment building when someone reported the apartment above theirs was leaking into their lower apartment in the 900 block of South Main Street.
11:55 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for driving too fast for conditions resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 41-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
6:11 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct battery/strangulation, criminal damage to property and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue.
11:29 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was arrested on a parole hold and cited for open intoxicants in motor vehicle with other charges pending at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.