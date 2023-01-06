Saturday, Dec. 24

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; responded to a fire alarm with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department that turned out to be a water main break as there was water and flooding in the 300 block of Washington Street and the water was able to be turned off; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for a possible water main break in the area of Harrison and Oak streets; and contacted maintenance for an apartment building when someone reported the apartment above theirs was leaking into their lower apartment in the 900 block of South Main Street.

