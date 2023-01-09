Monday, Dec. 26

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; warned some individuals for being in the park after hours in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; documented information about a sign that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street; warned individuals for domestic abuse laws in the 1000 block of East Street; and notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of pipes that burst and needed to be shut off in the first block of East Sherman Avenue and the 200 block of Shirley Street.

