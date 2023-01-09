Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; warned some individuals for being in the park after hours in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; documented information about a sign that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street; warned individuals for domestic abuse laws in the 1000 block of East Street; and notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of pipes that burst and needed to be shut off in the first block of East Sherman Avenue and the 200 block of Shirley Street.
8:06 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and released after posting bond.
5:49 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 600 block of Oak Street.
9:03 p.m.: A 44-year-old Deerfield man was arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and warned for defective headlight in the 500 block of Madison Avenue.
