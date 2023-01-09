Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of Spry Avenue; were unable to capture a dog running loose in the area of South Main and Elm streets but notified a potential owner of the dog who reported her dog missing yesterday; verified that a truck driver with warning triangles out who assured the officer that he was okay but had a minor repair to make before moving ahead from the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue; received several complaints of unshoveled sidewalks and the residents were called and reminded to get them cleared within 24 hours; warned two individuals who were soliciting door to door without a proper permit in the 1200 block of Sioux Trail to get a permit before continuing their solicitations; served papers on a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Street; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital in the emergency room for an unruly patient; will investigate and follow up on a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School.
12:01 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and a warning for defective headlight at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
4:58 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. He was booked and released.
7:34 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to yield right of way from stop sign resulting in a state-reportable accident with another vehicle involving a 55-year-old Deerfield man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street.
