Saturday, Dec. 3

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; documented vandalism to a trailer and will notify the owner in the 900 block of Madison Avenue; advised some individuals that they were no longer welcome at a store/business in the 1500 block of Summit Drive because they had been found guilty of shoplifting there earlier; unlocked two vehicles for drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the first block of South Third Street East and the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 400 block of Raintree Drive; and will follow up on a report of a theft from the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

