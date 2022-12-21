Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; documented vandalism to a trailer and will notify the owner in the 900 block of Madison Avenue; advised some individuals that they were no longer welcome at a store/business in the 1500 block of Summit Drive because they had been found guilty of shoplifting there earlier; unlocked two vehicles for drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the first block of South Third Street East and the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 400 block of Raintree Drive; and will follow up on a report of a theft from the 800 block of Jefferson Street.
8:01 a.m.: A 47-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 200 block of South Third Street West.
9:39 a.m.: A 19-year-old group home client from Fort Atkinson was arrested for disorderly conduct/lewd behavior and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. He was released to a different group home.
11:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 400 block of Bark River Drive. He posted bond, was given a court date and was released.
