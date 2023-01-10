Friday, Dec. 30

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; contacted the Fort Atkinson Water Department about a burst water pipe in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; began quarantine paperwork for a dog bite in the 900 block of Peterson Street; will follow up on someone reportedly dumping illegal materials in a dumpster in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office with a traffic pursuit in the area of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives; and began an investigation of a battery/assault complaint in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Load comments