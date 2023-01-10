Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; contacted the Fort Atkinson Water Department about a burst water pipe in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; began quarantine paperwork for a dog bite in the 900 block of Peterson Street; will follow up on someone reportedly dumping illegal materials in a dumpster in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office with a traffic pursuit in the area of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives; and began an investigation of a battery/assault complaint in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.
12:00 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
7:41 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth and Poeppel roads.
8:09 a.m. A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues.
10:34 a.m.: A 25-year-old Beloit woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and non-registration of vehicle and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
4 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to update address with the Division of Motor Vehicles at the Main Street bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.