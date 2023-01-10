Saturday, Dec. 31

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of Edward Street; requested a Jefferson County District Attorney review for a domestic abuse/disorderly conduct incident following a complaint in the 500 block of Nadig Court; located a runaway juvenile and returned them to a grandparent in the 700 block of Florence Street; provided no consent forms to individuals for fraud and theft reports; and issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in the first block of South Water Street East.

Load comments