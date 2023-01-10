Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of Edward Street; requested a Jefferson County District Attorney review for a domestic abuse/disorderly conduct incident following a complaint in the 500 block of Nadig Court; located a runaway juvenile and returned them to a grandparent in the 700 block of Florence Street; provided no consent forms to individuals for fraud and theft reports; and issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in the first block of South Water Street East.
1:08 a.m.: A 38-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, cited for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street.
7:42 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the area of North High Street and County Highway K.
6:47 p.m.: A 26-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets. He was released after being booked.
6:57 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation, false imprisonment and misdemeanor bail jumping, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
11:55 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; probable alcohol content; and cited for driving left of center in the first block of South Third Street East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.