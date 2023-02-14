Officers issued nine traffic related warnings and one parking ticket; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of Foster Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures.
9 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for stop sign violation and failing to provide proof of insurance at the Robert Street bridge.
10 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Main Street.
11:32 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
11:54 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:41 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance, issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues.
10:04 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective brake light at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
