Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and another for an undisclosed location; found a motorcycle parked in a lot that was reported as stolen and called Klement Towing to pick it up from the 500 block of Bark River Drive; followed up on two reports of retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; determined that the sound of loud booms were likely caused by people ice fishing on Lake Koshkonong following a complaint from a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; warned a resident for parking a vehicle on their lawn in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature that occurred in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
1:28 a.m.: A 27-year-old Reeseville man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content greater than .15 and cited for speeding in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was turned over to a responsible party.
5:20 a.m.: A 34-year-old Dousman man was cited for suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
9:32 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct following a complaint of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Arndt Court.
10:25 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct and released from the 1100 block of Arndt Court.
