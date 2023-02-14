Saturday, Feb. 11

Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and another for an undisclosed location; found a motorcycle parked in a lot that was reported as stolen and called Klement Towing to pick it up from the 500 block of Bark River Drive; followed up on two reports of retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; determined that the sound of loud booms were likely caused by people ice fishing on Lake Koshkonong following a complaint from a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; warned a resident for parking a vehicle on their lawn in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature that occurred in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.

