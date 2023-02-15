Sunday, Feb. 12

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three ambulances to residents’ homes; removed some people who were at a property where they were not allowed to be in the 400 block of Jefferson Street; warned a resident for loud music in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; spoke with two neighbors when one neighbor started filming the other from the roadway without permission from the other person to do so because the neighbor who was being filmed was playing loud music in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; assisted a resident with a vandalism complaint in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail; referred a complaint of a non-functioning traffic light at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West to the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department; and stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12.

