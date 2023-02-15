Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three ambulances to residents’ homes; removed some people who were at a property where they were not allowed to be in the 400 block of Jefferson Street; warned a resident for loud music in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; spoke with two neighbors when one neighbor started filming the other from the roadway without permission from the other person to do so because the neighbor who was being filmed was playing loud music in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; assisted a resident with a vandalism complaint in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail; referred a complaint of a non-functioning traffic light at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West to the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department; and stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12.
12:31 a.m.: A 22-year-old McAllen, Texas, man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to dim high beams, speeding and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
6:41 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and felony strangulation with a domestic repeater enhancement in the 200 block of South Water Street East. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
1:01 p.m.: A 45-year-old Janesville woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day citation for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective exhaust, and warned for defective taillight in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.