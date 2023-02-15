Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked two vehicles for drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; called a tow truck for a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of North Main Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for the 200 block of North Main Street and the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard, and a no consent form for a report of a theft in the first block of North Water Street West; investigated and will follow up further on a complaint of vandalism with property damage in the 400 block of Raintree Drive; and assisted the Jefferson Police Department and stood by with their officers for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:45 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding in the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:35 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for stop sign violation and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Campus Drive and Lexington Boulevard.
9:33 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street.
6 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Boone County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office and transported from the 400 block of South High Street to the Jefferson County Jail.
