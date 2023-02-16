Tuesday, Feb. 14

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a resident’s home; were unable to unlock a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; stood by with another agency for a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; delivered a broken statue to the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department for repairs when it was found at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues; documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of North Third Street; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K.

