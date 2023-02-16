Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a resident’s home; were unable to unlock a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; stood by with another agency for a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; delivered a broken statue to the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department for repairs when it was found at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues; documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of North Third Street; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K.
11:02 a.m.: A 48-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle and tinted windshield and side window, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt, no front license plate and tinted rear plate at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street.
7:15 p.m.: A 52-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
9 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. His vehicle was legally parked.
