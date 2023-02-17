Officers issued 14 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of Washington Street; located a driver who left a gas station without paying for a gas purchase but will return to take care of it in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; advised the Fort Atkinson Parks Department of graffiti on a building in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, another confidential incident resulting in the arrest of an individual on a warrant in the 400 block of North High Street, and two other confidential incidents resulting in a citation being issued and the arrest of a student at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
2:18 a.m.: A 39-year-old Waukesha woman was cited for defective headlight, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
6:02 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:40 a.m.: A 43-year-old Oconomowoc man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
9:19 p.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street.
10:06 p.m.: A 34-year-old Madison man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration in the first block of Madison Avenue.
10:16 p.m.: A 21-year-old Beloit woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and displaying an unauthorized vehicle registration plate at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
