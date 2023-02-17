Wednesday, Feb. 15

Officers issued 14 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of Washington Street; located a driver who left a gas station without paying for a gas purchase but will return to take care of it in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; advised the Fort Atkinson Parks Department of graffiti on a building in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, another confidential incident resulting in the arrest of an individual on a warrant in the 400 block of North High Street, and two other confidential incidents resulting in a citation being issued and the arrest of a student at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.

