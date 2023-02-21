Thursday, Feb. 16Officers issued four traffic related warnings and one parking ticket for a vehicle in violation of the snow emergency in the 100 block of North Main Street; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1600 block of Mehta Lane and another one in the 600 block of South Main Street; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a mutual aid request for a fire in Palmyra; documented information of a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of Armenia Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 900 block of Riverside Drive; delivered a restraining order to a resident in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard, and a complaint of a sewer back up to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and damage to a stop sign following a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road; informed the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a damaged fire hydrant that was struck by a vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident with no citations at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue, and another state-reportable accident at the intersection of Adams and Harrison streets also resulting in damage to a fire hydrant; located a male juvenile who walked away from Fort Memorial Hospital and returned him to his father; provided a ride to a 41-year-old Madison man to a family member in town after he was asked to leave a restaurant in the 200 block of North Main Street where he had been waiting for a ride to Madison; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 100 block of North Main Street.

12:18 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for possession of marijuana at the intersection of Florence and McMillen streets. After being booked, he was released.

