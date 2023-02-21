Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched seven ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the 300 block of Washington Street and the 200 block of Park Street; will investigate a report of a man violating felony bond conditions from the 200 block of South Water Street East, and follow up on a report of counterfeit money trying to be used at a business in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; called the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to help with a broken lift system on a transport bus in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; will prepare a nuisance abatement citation for a car parked on the lawn in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a man who had been locked out of his apartment and wouldn’t be able to re-enter it until early next week in the 200 block of North Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.
1:30 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic violence after he called and reported being involved in a verbal argument with his wife in the 400 block of Washington Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
11:56 a.m.: A 60-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
1:03 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through Kenosha County for theft by a contractor in the 300 block of Riverside Drive. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
3:57 p.m.: A 52-year-old Green Bay man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and Woodland Drive.
5:50 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the first block of North Main Street.
