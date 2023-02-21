Friday, Feb. 17

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched seven ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the 300 block of Washington Street and the 200 block of Park Street; will investigate a report of a man violating felony bond conditions from the 200 block of South Water Street East, and follow up on a report of counterfeit money trying to be used at a business in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; called the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to help with a broken lift system on a transport bus in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; will prepare a nuisance abatement citation for a car parked on the lawn in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a man who had been locked out of his apartment and wouldn’t be able to re-enter it until early next week in the 200 block of North Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

Load comments