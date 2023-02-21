Saturday, Feb. 18

Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; will follow up on a car that was found vandalized in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road; were unable to locate individuals who started a fight at Brock’s in the first block of South Main Street; received a report of counterfeit money received by a business in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; and called a tow truck to remove a vehicle that was left parked in the middle of the road at the intersection of Grove and South Sixth streets.

