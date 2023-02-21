Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; will follow up on a car that was found vandalized in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road; were unable to locate individuals who started a fight at Brock’s in the first block of South Main Street; received a report of counterfeit money received by a business in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; and called a tow truck to remove a vehicle that was left parked in the middle of the road at the intersection of Grove and South Sixth streets.
1:53 a.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets.
9:01 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for improper display of vehicle registration at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
12:54 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was transported to the Jefferson County Jail for felony and misdemeanor bail jumping and a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and she was released. They both had a no contact order for each other.
4:53 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated/first offense, probable alcohol content, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to maintain control of vehicle after she struck a pole resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 400 block of North High Street.
