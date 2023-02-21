Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; ticketed a vehicle for parking on the terrace in the 400 block of Clarence Street; followed up on a report of a retail theft from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies following a complaint of a vehicle with guns hanging out the windows of their car at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Vickerman Road; and handled two confidential incidents related to harassment in the 700 block of South Main Street and the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
1:20 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fitchburg man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Shirley Street.
8:58 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for stop sign violation and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Adams Street.
1:47 p.m.: A 26-year-old Stoughton man was cited for unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.
3:22 p.m.: An 18-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
8:26 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
