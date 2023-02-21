Sunday, Feb. 19

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; ticketed a vehicle for parking on the terrace in the 400 block of Clarence Street; followed up on a report of a retail theft from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies following a complaint of a vehicle with guns hanging out the windows of their car at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Vickerman Road; and handled two confidential incidents related to harassment in the 700 block of South Main Street and the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.

