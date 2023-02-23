Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; successfully completed the SMART monthly siren test; turned over a dog that was found in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; documented information from a property owner who was issuing a “No Trespassing” letter to someone who was not a tenant in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and a company that accidentally spray painted a mailbox when they were marking gas lines in the 700 block of Nelson Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter to a resident in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
6:11 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street.
10:29 a.m.: A 28-year-old Helenville woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, driving left of center and issued two citations for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also issued 15-day correction notices for failing to provide proof of insurance, excessive window tint and tinted windshield. The vehicle was removed by a valid driver from the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a body only warrant related to a child support violation through the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
3:39 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street.
6:46 p.m.: A 27-year-old Cambridge man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
7:04 p.m.: A 46-year-old DeForest woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street.
9:19 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail.
