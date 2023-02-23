Monday, Feb. 20

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; successfully completed the SMART monthly siren test; turned over a dog that was found in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; documented information from a property owner who was issuing a “No Trespassing” letter to someone who was not a tenant in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and a company that accidentally spray painted a mailbox when they were marking gas lines in the 700 block of Nelson Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter to a resident in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.

Load comments