Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity for the area of Monroe Street and West Blackhawk Drive; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Linden Street; will follow up on a harassment complaint from someone from the 700 block of South Main Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the first block of North Water Street West; referred a resident to Jefferson County Human Services following a welfare check in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at an undisclosed location, an incident of harassment at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail, and another related to a welfare check of a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street.
1:29 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
11:58 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing when she backed into a vehicle belonging to a 73-year-old Fort Atkinson man resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Washington Street.
1:19 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
3:38 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue.
8:10 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East.
9:24 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 200 block of North Main Street.
11:13 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct, two offenses of discharging bodily fluid at an officer, two offenses of battery to an officer, resisting arrest, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.