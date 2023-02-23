Tuesday, Feb. 21

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity for the area of Monroe Street and West Blackhawk Drive; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Linden Street; will follow up on a harassment complaint from someone from the 700 block of South Main Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the first block of North Water Street West; referred a resident to Jefferson County Human Services following a welfare check in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at an undisclosed location, an incident of harassment at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail, and another related to a welfare check of a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street.

