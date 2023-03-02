Tuesday, Feb. 28

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital transported a dog to the Humane Society of Jefferson County from the 800 block of Boldt Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and followed up on a report of a possible bond condition violation from someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

