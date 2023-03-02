Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital transported a dog to the Humane Society of Jefferson County from the 800 block of Boldt Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and followed up on a report of a possible bond condition violation from someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
12:14 a.m.: A 22-year-old Watertown man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
1:27 a.m.: A 39-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for improper lane deviation in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:04 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver's license, first offense, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.
5:15 a.m.: A 20-year-old Cambridge man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
7:41 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for expired vehicle registration in the 700 block of Harriette Street.
9:26 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Cramer and Robert streets.
9:58 a.m.: A 78-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
12:49 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance, defective exhaust and no driver’s mirror in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
2:04 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street West.
3:16 p.m.: A 57-year-old Jefferson man was cited for a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle resulting in a non-reportable accident in the first block of Madison Avenue.
3:32 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
