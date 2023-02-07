Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form to a person who reported the theft of their phone from the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; will follow up on a report of a vehicle being struck in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East and a possible theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for a traffic accident in the 300 block of Highland Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department following a complaint about the odor of gas in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; accompanied Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies to help a suicidal person and his/her family who took the person to Fort Memorial Hospital from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive; documented information about a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident involving an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; referred a problem of a stray cat caught in a live trap to the Humane Society of Jefferson County from the 1300 block of Greene Street; and warned two Johnson Creek men for disorderly conduct in the first block of South Main Street.
12:01 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol greater than .15 and cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive. She was released to a responsible person.
1 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Street and County Highway K.
2:50 a.m.: A 31-year-old Sullivan man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content greater than .15, cited for failing to stop at stop sign and warned for operating without headlights at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Council Street.
12:22 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive.
12:43 p.m.: A 20-year-old Clinton man was cited for unsafe backing resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle being driven by a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
3:31 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into protective custody and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital following a call of a disturbance in the 200 block of North Main Street.
8:48 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without lights and a cracked taillight at the intersection of Edward Street and East Sherman Avenue.
10:58 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping and was released from the 200 block of South Main Street.
