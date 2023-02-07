Saturday, Feb. 4

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form to a person who reported the theft of their phone from the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; will follow up on a report of a vehicle being struck in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East and a possible theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for a traffic accident in the 300 block of Highland Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department following a complaint about the odor of gas in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; accompanied Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies to help a suicidal person and his/her family who took the person to Fort Memorial Hospital from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive; documented information about a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident involving an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; referred a problem of a stray cat caught in a live trap to the Humane Society of Jefferson County from the 1300 block of Greene Street; and warned two Johnson Creek men for disorderly conduct in the first block of South Main Street.

