Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about drivers using a driveway in which to turn around resulting in damage to the property in the 1700 block of Montclair Place; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
8:35 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
11:19 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Jefferson man for failing to provide proof of insurance after he was involved in a state-reportable accident with a 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 600 block of Oak Street.
5:25 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 82-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Washington Street.
7:10 p.m.: Two 62-year-old Fort Atkinson men were involved in a state-reportable accident resulting in property damage with one of them being cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
8:01 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and a warning for defective headlight at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue.
9:21 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without lights in the first block of South Main Street.
