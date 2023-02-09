Tuesday, Feb. 7 

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form for a resident whose home was burglarized in the 400 block of Jefferson Street; paged Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff for a fire in Edgerton; transported a person to another facility following a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of North Main Street; and shot a deer that appeared to have been struck by another vehicle and contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for clean-up at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.

