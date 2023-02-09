Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form for a resident whose home was burglarized in the 400 block of Jefferson Street; paged Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff for a fire in Edgerton; transported a person to another facility following a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of North Main Street; and shot a deer that appeared to have been struck by another vehicle and contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for clean-up at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
7:23 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue.
3:05 p.m.: A 49-year-old Delavan woman was cited for speeding in a school zone in the 300 block of South Main Street.
3:08 p.m.: A 59-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, seventh offense, and open intoxicants in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
6:04 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding and warned for defective registration lamp, loud exhaust and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North High Street and Rita Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.