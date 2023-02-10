Wednesday, Feb. 8

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; relocated a person following a complaint about a disturbance between two individuals who had been drinking and staying in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; contacted the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department for lights in need of repair; assisted a grandparent who was unable to locate his granddaughter who was refusing to go home from the 200 block of South Third Street East; and contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.

