Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; relocated a person following a complaint about a disturbance between two individuals who had been drinking and staying in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; contacted the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department for lights in need of repair; assisted a grandparent who was unable to locate his granddaughter who was refusing to go home from the 200 block of South Third Street East; and contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:42 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for bail jumping in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
6:54 p.m.: A 36-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of North Main Street.
8:20 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct battery and criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Gail Place.
11:43 p.m.: A 34-year-old Watertown man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A 37-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for felony bail jumping, and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and cited for illegal use of radio and operating after revocation of driver’s license. Both men were transported to the Jefferson County Jail from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
