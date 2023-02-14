Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a resident for ongoing complaints of their dog running at large in the 300 block of Zida Street; were unable to locate a person at the request of the Whitewater Police Department but the person was located later near Watertown and placed under arrest by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy; and handled four confidential incidents of undisclosed natures.
9:52 a.m.: A student was cited for disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
11:15 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for red traffic control signal violation at the Main Street Bridge.
11:38 a.m.: A student was cited for disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
3:06 p.m.: A 26-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding in a school zone and warned for expired vehicle registration in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.