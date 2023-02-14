Thursday, Feb. 9 

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a resident for ongoing complaints of their dog running at large in the 300 block of Zida Street; were unable to locate a person at the request of the Whitewater Police Department but the person was located later near Watertown and placed under arrest by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy; and handled four confidential incidents of undisclosed natures.

