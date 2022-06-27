Friday, June 17

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and six to residents’ homes; provided a no consent form for a person who lost their wallet at Jones Park at the carnival; will check the security camera following a notification from a Fort Atkinson Water Department employee that there was graffiti on the water tower in the 700 block of Zaffke Street; informed a resident of the garbage ordinances after they left their garbage out on the street since Tuesday in the 700 block of Florence Street; turned over a dog from the 500 block of Nelson Street to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; spoke with a woman’s grandchild because they were refusing to secure a seatbelt in the car, and another woman from the 700 block of Charles Street about getting a restraining order; helped a girl with a ride home when her friends left her at Jones Park; and separated some individuals for the night following an argument in the 500 block of Maple Street.

8:38 a.m.: A 28-year-old Deerfield man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for cracked windshield at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Sioux Trail.

3:09 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance following a non-reportable accident involving an 80-year-old Lake Mills woman in the 100 block of North Main Street.

5:22 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck a parked vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.

10:05 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for driving without headlights on the Main Street bridge.

10:52 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Milo Street.

11:37 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Merchants Avenue.

