Sunday, Jan. 1 

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered six court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; were unable to locate a person from the first block of South Main Street for a warrant; responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of North Main Street; and referred a woman to the Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles website to report an accident that occurred in the 1300 block of North High Street.

Tags

Load comments