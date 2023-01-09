Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered six court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; were unable to locate a person from the first block of South Main Street for a warrant; responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of North Main Street; and referred a woman to the Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles website to report an accident that occurred in the 1300 block of North High Street.
2:52 a.m.: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man on a probation hold from the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
7:11 a.m.: Officers arrested a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man found slumped over in his vehicle. They charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, resisting/obstructing an officer, open intoxicants and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Harriette Street and Wilson Avenue. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they had a warrant for him through their office and he was turned over to a Sheriff’s deputy for transport to the Jefferson County Jail.
9:34 p.m.: Officers cited a 28-year-old Edgerton man for operating a vehicle on a suspended driver's license and improper displaying vehicle registration. They issued him a warning for failing to provide proof of insurance, failing to stop at stop sign, non-registration of vehicle and displaying unauthorized registration plates at the intersection of Barrie and Adams streets.
9:50 p.m.: Officers cited an 18-year-old Jefferson woman for a red light violation in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
10:56 p.m.: Officers cited a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for operating a vehicle on a suspended driver's license and issued a warning for a red light violation at the intersection of North Third and North High streets.
