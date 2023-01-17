Tuesday, Jan. 10

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1600 block of Doris Drive; referred a complaint of the odor of natural gas at a home in the 1500 block of Radhika Street to WE Energies; left information on how to properly dispose of bulk items to seven residents who put out items on the curb; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a stop sign in need of repair at the intersection of Dempster and Rankin streets; advised four residents to remove their vehicles that were parked on their lawns; documented information about a vehicle that was repossessed from the 400 block of Foster Street; stood by for an unruly patient at the request of Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room staff in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and requested mutual aid from the Jefferson Fire Department for a fire in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; and handled two confidential incidents at schools.

