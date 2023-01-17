Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1600 block of Doris Drive; referred a complaint of the odor of natural gas at a home in the 1500 block of Radhika Street to WE Energies; left information on how to properly dispose of bulk items to seven residents who put out items on the curb; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a stop sign in need of repair at the intersection of Dempster and Rankin streets; advised four residents to remove their vehicles that were parked on their lawns; documented information about a vehicle that was repossessed from the 400 block of Foster Street; stood by for an unruly patient at the request of Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room staff in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and requested mutual aid from the Jefferson Fire Department for a fire in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
12:38 a.m.: A 29-year-old LaCrosse man was cited for red light violation in the 200 block of South Main Street.
7:20 a.m.: A 77-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for inattentive driving after she struck two parked vehicles in the 300 block of Foster Street resulting in a state-reportable accident. Fort Atkinson Emergency Medical Services were called to check her over and she refused transport to the hospital.
1:04 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was given a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to stop at stop sign. He renewed his expired registration with the officer in the 1600 block of Summit Drive.
1:13 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unnecessary acceleration in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue and was stopped by another officer for the same infraction a short time later.
4:34 p.m.: A 32-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license after he drove into a house in the 1600 block of Ila Street. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and WE Energies were called because he struck a gas valve. He was booked and released.
4:58 p.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater man was cited for inattentive driving and failing to maintain control of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance after he struck a tree in the 1300 block of North High Street. He denied needing any medical attention.
6:19 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for trespassing and charged with three counts of discharging bodily fluids, three counts of battery/threat to law enforcement, resisting/obstructing, one count of felony bail jumping, and one count of theft and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
7:51 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
7:56 p.m.: A 20-year-old Whitewater man and a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man were arrested and cited for racing and speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive. They were both booked and released.
11:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.