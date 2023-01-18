Wednesday, Jan. 11Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and two truancy warnings to two students; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for the odor of natural gas in the 300 block of Wilcox Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of icy roads and We Energies of a power pole that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and Mechanic streets; documented information about a non-reportable traffic accident of a truck striking a stop sign at the intersection of Adams and Barrie streets, and a harassment complaint at the Fort Atkinson Middle School; advised five residents to remove vehicles that were parked on their lawns; provided a non-reportable accident form to a driver who was rear-ended by a vehicle that left the scene in the 300 block of South Main Street; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for an out-of-control juvenile at Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 400 block of Foster Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.
12:35 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Dorian Place.
11:42 a.m.: A 58-year-old Cambridge man was cited for red light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
1:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street.
5:31 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
6:17 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license within 60 days and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle without insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
11:32 p.m.: A 20-year-old man was arrested and released for possession of marijuana at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway C.
11:33 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street.
11:58 p.m.: A 28-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective brake light at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Nadig Court.
