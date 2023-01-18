Wednesday, Jan. 11Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and two truancy warnings to two students; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for the odor of natural gas in the 300 block of Wilcox Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of icy roads and We Energies of a power pole that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and Mechanic streets; documented information about a non-reportable traffic accident of a truck striking a stop sign at the intersection of Adams and Barrie streets, and a harassment complaint at the Fort Atkinson Middle School; advised five residents to remove vehicles that were parked on their lawns; provided a non-reportable accident form to a driver who was rear-ended by a vehicle that left the scene in the 300 block of South Main Street; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for an out-of-control juvenile at Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 400 block of Foster Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

12:35 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Dorian Place.

Tags

Load comments