Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys and child inside their car in the 100 block of North Main Street; documented information of a state-reportable accident with no injuries in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, a school bus that struck the guard rail at the Robert Street bridge and eggs being thrown at a vehicle in the 900 block of Van Buren Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant in the 300 block of Riverside Drive; responded to a complaint of three pet ducks being shot on South Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in the 400 block of McComb Street and the 200 block of North Main Street.
12:16 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
8:14 a.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, hit-and-run to attending vehicle, recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle left of center, impeding traffic, failing to stop at stop sign, unreasonable and imprudent speed, operating after revocation of driver’s license, and open intoxicants in vehicle after hitting another vehicle in front of Nasco resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Maple Street. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:27 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and violating traffic control signal in the 200 block of South Main Street.
4:15 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
7:40 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for animal control violation and issued a 15-day correction notice for license violation when her dog attacked another dog in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard.
8:32 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
