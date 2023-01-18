Thursday, Jan. 12

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys and child inside their car in the 100 block of North Main Street; documented information of a state-reportable accident with no injuries in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, a school bus that struck the guard rail at the Robert Street bridge and eggs being thrown at a vehicle in the 900 block of Van Buren Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant in the 300 block of Riverside Drive; responded to a complaint of three pet ducks being shot on South Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in the 400 block of McComb Street and the 200 block of North Main Street.

