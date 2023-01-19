Friday, Jan. 13

Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of a fire alarm in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane; responded to a report of a retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street and officers are searching for the suspect; and handled one confidential incident at a school and another at the Fort Atkinson High School related to a drug offense.

