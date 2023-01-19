Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of a fire alarm in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane; responded to a report of a retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street and officers are searching for the suspect; and handled one confidential incident at a school and another at the Fort Atkinson High School related to a drug offense.
9:28 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for following too close to a vehicle being driven by an 82-year-old Fort Atkinson man resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries or road blockage in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
3:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street.
4:14 p.m.: A 23-year-old Jefferson man was cited for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for failing to maintain control of vehicle following an accident involving a 40-year-old Juneau woman at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
6:18 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was cited for open intoxicant in vehicle after someone requested an ambulance for him because he was found passed out in his car in the 200 block of South Water Street East. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:34 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of vehicle registration and warned for defective exhaust and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change at the intersection of Grove Street and Halcyon Place.
11:53 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration plates, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Edward and North Third streets. He was booked and released.
