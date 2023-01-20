Saturday, Jan. 14

Officers issued 16 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned four juveniles for disorderly conduct related to behavior at a local business in the 300 block of North Main Street; and assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a request to warn a man for unlawful use of electronic device about harassing his estranged wife in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and another law enforcement agency with a confidential incident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.

