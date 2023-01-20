Officers issued 16 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned four juveniles for disorderly conduct related to behavior at a local business in the 300 block of North Main Street; and assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a request to warn a man for unlawful use of electronic device about harassing his estranged wife in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and another law enforcement agency with a confidential incident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
1:35 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for theft from the 400 block of Madison Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a probation and parole hold.
8:28 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
11:03 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Jefferson and North Third streets.
1:23 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for red light violation (second offense) at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street.
1:45 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for excessive front side window tint, rear side window tint, rear window tint and tinted license plates at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Grove Street.
3:01 p.m.: A 22-year-old Janesville woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
3:51 p.m.: An 84-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Hackbarth Road.
4:14 p.m.: An 18-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and to carry driver’s license on person and defective taillight and warned for passing in a no passing zone at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court.
4:48 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective taillight at the intersection of Foster Street and Whitewater Avenue.
