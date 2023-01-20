Sunday, Jan. 15

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of Highland Avenue; shot a racoon that got into a fight with a dog in the 900 block of West Cramer Street; helped customers push a vehicle that had run out of gas in the drive-thru at McDonald’s into a parking spot on Main Street; cleared broken glass from the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road; provided a no consent form for a theft from an apartment in the 300 block of Park Street; and moved along three youths who were selling jewelry from the median strip at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street.

Tags

Load comments