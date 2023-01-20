Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of Highland Avenue; shot a racoon that got into a fight with a dog in the 900 block of West Cramer Street; helped customers push a vehicle that had run out of gas in the drive-thru at McDonald’s into a parking spot on Main Street; cleared broken glass from the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road; provided a no consent form for a theft from an apartment in the 300 block of Park Street; and moved along three youths who were selling jewelry from the median strip at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street.
2:16 a.m.: A 32-year-old Jefferson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Main and Linden streets.
8:26 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:25 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration and warned for decals being obstructed in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
10:37 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets.
11:29 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for cracked windshield and improper display of vehicle registration in the 500 block of Riverside Drive.
3:09 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
3:50 p.m.: A 64-year-old New Berlin man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
4:09 p.m.: A 68-year-old Union Grove man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
