Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; left a message for a resident to remove their vehicle from being parked on the lawn in the 200 block of Spry Avenue; fingerprinted a person at their request; transported a person to Fort Memorial Hospital after they stopped at the Fort Atkinson Police Department office looking for help; assisted the FBI with a background check; assisted the Wills County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office by providing them with video footage they requested; and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue and another related to an incident at a school.
12:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for operating a vehicle left of center in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue.
6:01 a.m.: A 19-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street.
8:31 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:50 a.m.: A 30-year-old Helenville woman was cited for speeding and warned for excessive window tint at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail.
3 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street. She was booked and released.
4:16 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Summit Drive.
4:57 p.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and to stop at stop light at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
7:30 p.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle with only one license plate in the 500 block of Bark River Drive and found that the owner of the vehicle had a warrant through the Beloit Police Department. Beloit was notified and a new court date was set for the vehicle owner and they were advised to get their vehicle registered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.