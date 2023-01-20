Monday, Jan. 16

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; left a message for a resident to remove their vehicle from being parked on the lawn in the 200 block of Spry Avenue; fingerprinted a person at their request; transported a person to Fort Memorial Hospital after they stopped at the Fort Atkinson Police Department office looking for help; assisted the FBI with a background check; assisted the Wills County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office by providing them with video footage they requested; and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue and another related to an incident at a school.

