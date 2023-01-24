Wednesday, Jan. 18 

Officers issued 21 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of Handeyside Lane; referred a resident to Jefferson County Human Services following a request for a welfare check from the 1000 block of South Main Street; moved along a driver who was in the park after hours in the 1100 block of Old Madison Road and four semi trucks that were parked in a no parking area in the area of Butler and Industrial drives; assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a background check; returned a dog reported to be running loose to its owner in the 300 block of North Fourth Street; and handled one confidential incident in conjunction with the Jefferson Highway Department.

