Officers issued 21 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of Handeyside Lane; referred a resident to Jefferson County Human Services following a request for a welfare check from the 1000 block of South Main Street; moved along a driver who was in the park after hours in the 1100 block of Old Madison Road and four semi trucks that were parked in a no parking area in the area of Butler and Industrial drives; assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a background check; returned a dog reported to be running loose to its owner in the 300 block of North Fourth Street; and handled one confidential incident in conjunction with the Jefferson Highway Department.
12:58 p.m.: A 48-year-old Clarendon Hills, Ill., man was involved in a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident at the intersection of North High and North Third streets.
3:36 p.m.: A 37-year-old Madison man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: A 25-year-old Ill. man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.
4:45 p.m.: A 79-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for red light violation and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of South Main Street.
5:13 p.m.: A 21-year-old Elkhorn woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for defective headlight at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
5:26 p.m. A 59-year-old Johnson Creek woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
5:49 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man for defective taillight and warned for improper display of vehicle registration in the 300 block of South Main Street.
6:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 79-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for non-registration of vehicle and warned for impeding traffic at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
7:32 p.m.: A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for suspended vehicle registration at the Main Street bridge.
10:01 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Park and Grant streets.
11:07 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration and speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
