Monday, Jan. 2

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; advised Jefferson County Human Services about a resident who refused assistance from officers following a request for them for a welfare check and JCHS will follow up, and another man who was found yelling and throwing things into the river from the Main Street bridge because he was unable to stay with his girlfriend because of house restrictions and JCHS found a place for him to stay until he starts a new job next week; warned a tenant for harassment and advised them that future complaints would result in citations in the 1000 block of East Street; and documented information about a 33-year-old Whitewater man who struck a parked vehicle with no injuries nor citations in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.

