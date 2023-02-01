Officers issued 14 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and onee ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of Handeyside Lane; reviewed a security video and will follow up for a retail theft from Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; referred a complaint from a woman about a man with a no contact order against her to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office because the incident occurred beyond the City limits; issued a parking ticket and warning letter for a vehicle owner whose car was parked on a terrace and obstructing the road in the 800 block of Messmer Street; warned some individuals for removing cut wood belonging to the City in the area of Short and Taft streets; called the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to salt the bridges; and handled three confidential incidents of undisclosed natures.
9:30 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive. Klement and Butch’s Towing each removed a vehicle.
3:56 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:52 p.m.: A 37-year-old Ill. man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street.
9:44 p.m.: A 59-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration and displaying white light to the rear of the vehicle in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.