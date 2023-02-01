Thursday, Jan. 26

Officers issued 14 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and onee ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of Handeyside Lane; reviewed a security video and will follow up for a retail theft from Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; referred a complaint from a woman about a man with a no contact order against her to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office because the incident occurred beyond the City limits; issued a parking ticket and warning letter for a vehicle owner whose car was parked on a terrace and obstructing the road in the 800 block of Messmer Street; warned some individuals for removing cut wood belonging to the City in the area of Short and Taft streets; called the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to salt the bridges; and handled three confidential incidents of undisclosed natures.

