Officers issued 17 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of North Main Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for vehicles in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; stood by at the request of Jefferson County Human Services for a distraught patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a group home client who was out of control in the 800 block of Robert Street; and left an option open for pending charges to be made for individuals involved in an altercation in the 1000 block of Larsen Road.
1:32 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Armenia and North Third streets.
6:08 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective headlight at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street.
10:25 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
4:07 p.m.: A 25-year-old Johnson Creek woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
5:27 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a probation hold from the 900 block of Gail Place and he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
7:19 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without a taillight in the 300 block of South Main Street.
8:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
8:33 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
11:22 p.m.: A 23-year-old Milton man was cited for non-registration of vehicle in the first block of South Water Street West.
