Friday, Jan. 27

Officers issued 17 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of North Main Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for vehicles in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; stood by at the request of Jefferson County Human Services for a distraught patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a group home client who was out of control in the 800 block of Robert Street; and left an option open for pending charges to be made for individuals involved in an altercation in the 1000 block of Larsen Road.

