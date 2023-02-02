Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of Madison Avenue at the request of individuals involved in an incident; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; stood by for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct when one of them reported having an argument with the other in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue and warned a resident for parking on the lawn in the 300 block of Monroe Street; and spoke with a man walking in the middle of the road because the sidewalks were not cleared was advised to walk on the sidewalks in the area of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
12:22 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight and failing to update address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles at the Robert Street bridge.
7:26 a.m.: A 23-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., man was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license after an officer received permission from the registered owner of the vehicle to unlock the vehicle because the man had locked the keys inside the car in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
8:29 a.m.: A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
8:41 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding and illegible license plates at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
9:04 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:09 p.m.: A 29-year-old Jefferson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and cited for open intoxicants and a 22-year-old Edinburg, Texas, man was arrested for possession of psilocybin in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.