Sunday, Jan. 29

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of Madison Avenue at the request of individuals involved in an incident; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; stood by for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct when one of them reported having an argument with the other in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue and warned a resident for parking on the lawn in the 300 block of Monroe Street; and spoke with a man walking in the middle of the road because the sidewalks were not cleared was advised to walk on the sidewalks in the area of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.

