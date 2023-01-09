Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue; documented information about someone trying to enter a home in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; and handled one confidential incident related to the arrest of a student at a school.
12:33 a.m.: Officers arrested a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Janesville Avenue.
3:45 a.m.: Officers cited a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Krause Avenue.
3:21 p.m.: Officers cited a 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for speeding in a school zone in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:44 p.m.: Officers cited a 30-year-old Whitewater man for speeding in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:17 p.m.: Officers cited a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for an unregistered vehicle in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
8:58 p.m.: Officers cited a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle with a revoked license and an unregistered vehicle in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:46 p.m.: Officers cited a 22-year-old Belgium man for operating a vehicle on a suspended driver's license. They also issued a warning for failing to dim high beams at the Main Street bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.