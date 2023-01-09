Tuesday, Jan. 3

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue; documented information about someone trying to enter a home in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; and handled one confidential incident related to the arrest of a student at a school. 

