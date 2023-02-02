Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to the Fort Atkinson High School with no transport; responded to a complaint of harassment at a school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; alerted Fort Memorial Hospital to assist a driver who was on the way to the emergency room with a sick patient; stood by while four residents were served official notices in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; and referred a complaint of an odor of natural gas to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department in the 200 block of Heritage Drive.
7:42 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; probable alcohol content, first offense; driving the wrong way on a one-way street; failing to provide proof of insurance; and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
9:25 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for felony bail jumping in the 300 block of North Main Street and was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
11:27 p.m.: A 29-year-old Watertown man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office when officers responded to a request for an ambulance for a person with a gunshot wound in the first block of Margaret Avenue. Fort Atkinson Emergency Medical Services transported the wounded individual to Fort Memorial Hospital and the Watertown man was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
