Tuesday, Jan. 31

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to the Fort Atkinson High School with no transport; responded to a complaint of harassment at a school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; alerted Fort Memorial Hospital to assist a driver who was on the way to the emergency room with a sick patient; stood by while four residents were served official notices in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; and referred a complaint of an odor of natural gas to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department in the 200 block of Heritage Drive.

