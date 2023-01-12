Wednesday, Jan. 4Officers issued 18 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; were unable to unlock a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; documented information about a harassment incident at a school; accepted old firearms from a resident for proper disposal; cited a student for truancy from the Fort Atkinson Middle School; warned two groups of individuals for soliciting without a permit in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue and the 600 block of Roosevelt Street; and successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test.
8:08 a.m.: A 55-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
1:39 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
3:27 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Campus Drive.
3:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Sun Prairie man for non-registration of vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street.
3:49 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 500 block of Madison Avenue.
4:09 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue. He was released after being booked.
7:19 p.m.: A 50-year-old Waunakee man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, non-registration of vehicle and failing to update address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
7:32 p.m.: A 35-year-old Burlington woman was cited for red light violation and warned for unnecessary acceleration in the first block of North Main Street.
9:29 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and warned for unclean windows and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change in the 200 block of South Main Street.
9:49 p.m.: A 20-year-old Machesney Park, Ill., woman was arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and suspended vehicle registration and warned for defective headlight in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.