Wednesday, Jan. 4Officers issued 18 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; were unable to unlock a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; documented information about a harassment incident at a school; accepted old firearms from a resident for proper disposal; cited a student for truancy from the Fort Atkinson Middle School; warned two groups of individuals for soliciting without a permit in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue and the 600 block of Roosevelt Street; and successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test.

8:08 a.m.: A 55-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.

